Trump restates proposal for US takeover of Gaza Strip

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his proposal that the United States take over the Gaza Strip.

Trump wrote on his social media platform on Thursday that Gaza "would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting."

He said, "The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."

Trump added that no US soldiers would be needed.

The president had refused to rule out sending US troops to Gaza during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. Trump said at the time that his administration would dispatch US troops if it was "necessary."

Trump proposed the US takeover of Gaza at the same news conference. He also suggested that Gaza residents be relocated out of the territory.

His proposals have prompted international condemnation.