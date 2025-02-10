China's Additional Tariffs On US Goods Set To Take Effect

The additional tariffs on US goods that China said it would impose are set to take effect on Monday.
The measure is believed to be a response to the new duties that were placed on Chinese products by US President Donald Trump's administration.
Beijing previously said that it would put a 15 percent tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas. It added that it would impose a 10 percent levy on goods, such as crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine automobiles.
If the tit-for-tat tariffs lead to a US-China trade war, the global economy will inevitably be affected.
Observers are wondering whether the US and China will hold discussions to try to prevent the situation from escalating.
