Sagarmath Sambaad To Be Held In May 16-18

The preparatory meeting of the Sagarmatha Sambaad was held today at the presence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The Government of Nepal is scheduled to host the Sagarmath Sambaad, Nepal's flagship dialogue forum on contemporary issues of global significance, in Kathmandu on May 16-18.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, formation of the PM-headed Directorate Committee has been proposed.

Likewise, discussions were held to form the Executive Committee for the Sagarmatha Sambaad under the chair of Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba.

Furthermore, preparations have been initiated to form the Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Prime Minister's Economic and Development Affairs Advisor Dr Yubraj Khatiwada and other officials were present at the meeting.

The Head of the State or the governments from India, China and the South Asian countries will be invited as the special guests for their participation in the Sagarmatha Sambaad.

For effective publicity of the event at national and international media outlets, the government has unveiled a portal www.sagarmathasambad.com from today itself.

A pre-event ahead of the Sagarmatha Sambaad has been proposed ensuring the representation of women and children, senior citizens, youth, ethnic and marginalized communities and classes.

Likewise, sideline events and exhibitions have been proposed with partnership of Nepal Tourism Board, Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the private sector.

PM Oli had announced the organization of Sagarmatha Sambaad on the occasion of the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation on January 21.(RSS)