Iran president criticizes Trump, expresses distrust

Feb. 11, 2025, 9:02 a.m.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has lashed out at US President Donald Trump's approach of seeking negotiations while pressuring Tehran.

Pezeshkian delivered a speech in the capital on Monday at a ceremony to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The 1979 revolution overthrew the pro-US dynasty and established the present-day regime led by Islamic clerics.

The president criticized Trump saying "right where he says we want to talk, he signs and announces all possible conspiracies to bring this revolution to its knees."

He also denounced the US president for saying that Iran has disrupted the region. Pezeshkian said it is Israel that, with the support of the US, has continued to bomb people in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria. He questioned who disturbed the peace of the region.

A citizen expressed his distrust in negotiations with Trump, referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from an international nuclear agreement during Trump's first term.

The agreement required Iran to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against the country.

Agencies

