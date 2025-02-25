UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Russia's invasion opposed by US

Feb. 25, 2025, 8:08 a.m.

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country. The United States opposed the motion.

The General Assembly took a vote on a draft resolution introduced by Ukraine, the European Union and others on Monday, the third anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion.

Ninety-three member states voted in favor of it, but 18 others, including the US and Russia, voted against it. Sixty-five members abstained.

The US submitted its own draft resolution. Washington's resolution calls for "a swift end to the conflict" without using terms critical of Russia, such as the word invasion.

Dorothy Shea, the acting US Ambassador to the UN, said the draft resolution is "focused on one simple idea, ending the war."

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called it a step in the right direction.

France and others introduced an amendment to the US draft resolution. The amendment includes the phrase "the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation." The amended resolution was also adopted by a majority vote. The US abstained.

A resolution adopted by the General Assembly is not legally binding. But the vote highlighted the gap between the US and the European bloc, which includes Ukraine, over the situation in Ukraine.

