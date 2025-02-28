UK PM Starmer Meets Trump at White House

UK PM Starmer Meets Trump at White House

Feb. 28, 2025, 7:56 a.m.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday. He said Britain is ready to do its part to enforce a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

After the meeting at the Oval Office, Starmer told reporters, "I'm clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last."

Trump has been pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a different kind of deal. He wants the US to gain access to Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump said, "President Zelenskyy visits the White House tomorrow in the early part of the day and will be signing a historic agreement that will make the United States a major partner in developing Ukraine's minerals and rare earths and oil and gasses."

However, he was adamant about an issue that the US and Europe disagree on. He said he will not budge on his pledge that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO.

Agencies

Trump To Slap Another 10% Tariff On China On March 4
Feb 28, 2025
Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes final draft for minerals deal with US
Feb 27, 2025
Gaza Ceasefire Deal In Doubt
Feb 26, 2025
Zelenskyy Is Coming to US on Friday: Trump
Feb 26, 2025
World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War
Feb 25, 2025

More on International

Trump To Slap Another 10% Tariff On China On March 4 By Agencies 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes final draft for minerals deal with US By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Gaza Ceasefire Deal In Doubt By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Zelenskyy Is Coming to US on Friday: Trump By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Russia's invasion opposed by US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
World Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ukraine on Third Anniversary Of War By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
ADB Chief Economist Park Praises Nepal for Progress in Reducing Poverty, Urges Focus on Productivity and Job Creation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
NIMB’s 38th Annual General Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude : Epicenter at Bhairav Kund In Sindhupalchok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2025
St. Xavier’s College prepares Its Winner For 1 Million Dollars At Hult Prize 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75