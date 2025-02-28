UK PM Starmer Meets Trump at White House

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday. He said Britain is ready to do its part to enforce a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

After the meeting at the Oval Office, Starmer told reporters, "I'm clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last."

Trump has been pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a different kind of deal. He wants the US to gain access to Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump said, "President Zelenskyy visits the White House tomorrow in the early part of the day and will be signing a historic agreement that will make the United States a major partner in developing Ukraine's minerals and rare earths and oil and gasses."

However, he was adamant about an issue that the US and Europe disagree on. He said he will not budge on his pledge that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO.