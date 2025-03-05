China's National People's Congress to open amid economic uncertainty

China will open its National People's Congress on Wednesday to decide key policies for the coming year.

The legislative session will be held until March 11 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

On the opening day, President Xi Jinping and members of his leadership team will hear Premier Li Qiang report on government activities and present key policies, including an economic growth target.

China's gross domestic product last year met a growth target of around 5 percent. But the country is facing a prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector and a tight job market mainly for young people.

Exports have driven the economy, but their outlook become uncertain due to the escalating trade dispute with the United States.

The US has doubled additional tariffs on Chinese goods to 20 percent. Beijing has announced countermeasures.

Chinese leaders plan to implement measures such as promoting consumption to boost domestic demand.

Attention is on choosing a level for a new growth target and whether they will announce a large fiscal spending package to prop up the economy.

Another focus is how much defense spending will be increased, as China steps up military pressure on Taiwan and continues its maritime activities in the East and South China seas.