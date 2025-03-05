China's National People's Congress to open amid economic uncertainty

China's National People's Congress to open amid economic uncertainty

March 5, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

China will open its National People's Congress on Wednesday to decide key policies for the coming year.

The legislative session will be held until March 11 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

On the opening day, President Xi Jinping and members of his leadership team will hear Premier Li Qiang report on government activities and present key policies, including an economic growth target.

China's gross domestic product last year met a growth target of around 5 percent. But the country is facing a prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector and a tight job market mainly for young people.

Exports have driven the economy, but their outlook become uncertain due to the escalating trade dispute with the United States.

The US has doubled additional tariffs on Chinese goods to 20 percent. Beijing has announced countermeasures.

Chinese leaders plan to implement measures such as promoting consumption to boost domestic demand.

Attention is on choosing a level for a new growth target and whether they will announce a large fiscal spending package to prop up the economy.

Another focus is how much defense spending will be increased, as China steps up military pressure on Taiwan and continues its maritime activities in the East and South China seas.

Agencies

Trump Addresses Congress
Mar 05, 2025
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Invest $100 Billion In US
Mar 04, 2025
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media:
Mar 04, 2025
Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz
Mar 03, 2025
German foreign minister warns of 'lawlessness' era following US-Ukraine summit
Mar 02, 2025

More on International

Trump Addresses Congress By Agencies 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC To Invest $100 Billion In US By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine: US Media: By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

US Has Depoted 10 Nepalese Illigal Immigrants Arriving Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Gandaki Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75