Trump Mulling Sanctions On Russia

March 8, 2025, 8:51 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has been aiming harsh criticism at his Ukrainian counterpart. Now, he has issued a warning to Russia. He says he may turn up the pressure until a ceasefire is reached.

Trump took the social media on Friday to say he is "strongly considering" tariffs and large-scale sanctions on the banking sector. He gave no further details. However, he is urging both sides to get to the negotiating table before it's "too late."

Trump told reporters that it may be "easier dealing with Russia" in terms of settling a final agreement because the Russians have "all the cards" and the Ukrainians do not.

One thing Ukraine does have is a potential minerals deal with the US. Arrangements are being made for negotiations in Saudi Arabia next week.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Friday: "This is, of course, a very welcome development that we have this meeting planned. And we pretty much hope that it will be held in a constructive manner, and we will be able to achieve some good results."

He added that the Ukrainian side is eager to sign the agreement "in every way."

Agencies

