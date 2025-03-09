South Korean President Yoon released from detention center

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been released after spending about 50 days in detention.

Earlier, prosecutors said they would respect a South Korean court's decision to cancel Yoon's detainment, and did not file an appeal.

Yoon faces charges of leading an insurrection after he briefly declared martial law in December. Parliamentary lawmakers voted to impeach him after weeks of political turmoil.

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to decide if he should be removed from office. Local media say that decision could come as early as next week.