China Imposes retaliatory additional tariffs on US agricultural products

China is imposing additional tariffs on some agricultural products from the United States on Monday in retaliation for Washington's latest duty hikes for shipments from China.

China announced the measure after US President Donald Trump's administration doubled its additional tariffs on Chinese goods to 20 percent on Tuesday.

China is now implementing 15 percent additional tariffs on US farm products, such as chicken, wheat and corn. It is also levying 10 percent extra duties on other US agricultural items, including soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruit and vegetables.

In February, China slapped additional tariffs on some US products, including coal and liquefied natural gas, after the Trump administration placed 10 percent extra tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Japan External Trade Organization estimates that the products hit by the latest Chinese measure are worth 22.3 billion dollars. The value is larger than shipments targeted by Beijing's arrangement last month.

The question now is whether the US and China will be able to avoid a further escalation of their tit-for-tat tariff hikes through negotiations.