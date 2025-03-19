US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details

US, Russia Agree On Limited Ceasefire, But Differ On Details

March 19, 2025, 7:54 a.m.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a discussion about Ukraine by phone on Tuesday in which the two leaders agreed to halt attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure to achieve a ceasefire.

The White House released a statement revealing details of the talks on Tuesday.

It said the two leaders "agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire."

The statement also said Washington and Moscow will immediately begin negotiations on the implementation of "a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace" as well.

But Putin did not accept a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, saying it had problems. Ukraine earlier announced that it would accept the proposal.

The Russian presidential office said Putin responded positively to Trump's proposal that both Russia and Ukraine stop attacking energy-related facilities for a period of 30 days. The office said Putin gave the Russian military the appropriate command.

The office said the US and Russia also agreed to set up Russian and American expert groups as efforts to settle the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

But the office said the key condition for preventing the conflict from escalating is the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence to Kyiv.

In addition, the office said the need to address the root causes of the crisis and Russia's legitimate security interests should be taken into account.

The office said one reason for rejecting the 30-day ceasefire is that it may allow Ukraine to rebuild its military.

There are discrepancies in the announcements by the US and Russia. Russia said it would halt attacks on energy-related facilities for 30 days. Meanwhile, the US cites energy facilities, infrastructure and others, but makes no mention of duration.

Agencies

Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call
Mar 18, 2025
SEE Starts From March 20, Preparation Completes
Mar 17, 2025
US Deports Hundreds of alleged gang members under wartime 'Alien Enemies Act'
Mar 17, 2025
Trump, Putin Likely To Speak This Week About Ceasefire In Ukraine: US Envoy:
Mar 17, 2025
US To Issue Travel Ban To The Citizens of 43 Countries Including Afganistan and Pakistan
Mar 16, 2025

More on International

Trump, Putin to discuss ceasefire in call By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
US Deports Hundreds of alleged gang members under wartime 'Alien Enemies Act' By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Trump, Putin Likely To Speak This Week About Ceasefire In Ukraine: US Envoy: By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
US To Issue Travel Ban To The Citizens of 43 Countries Including Afganistan and Pakistan By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
US needs to pressure Russia if Moscow rejects ceasefire: Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
G7 Urge Russia To Accept Ceasefire Proposal By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

IGP Deepak Thapa Receives Insignia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025
US Official Assures FM Dr. Deuba For Continual Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Janakpur, Dhangadhi Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2025
A Highly Fruitful Interaction with Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S Jaishankar: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2025
India Is Behind The Recent Pro-monarchist Upsurges In Nepal: CPN UML By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2025
Japan Supported in Improving Learning Environment in Gorkha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75