SEE 2025 Begis Across Nepal From Today

March 20, 2025, 7:32 a.m.

The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) is beginning across the country on Thursday.

According to the National Education Board, as many as 514,071 students will be participating in the SEE this year. Of them, 75,000 students are appearing for partial exams. The examinations will be conducted at 2075 examination centres across all 77 districts.

On the first day of the examination, students will sit for the English exam, followed by Nepali on March 21, Mathematics on March 23 and Science and Technology on March 25. Similarly, the examination of Social Studies is scheduled on March 23, the optional 1st paper on March 27, the optional 2nd paper on March 28 and Health, Population and Environment on March 31. Additionally, students studying Sanskrit, Ved Vidya and technical subjects will sit for exams according to their chosen subjects’ routines.

This year, the highest number of students are appearing in the SEE from Bagmati Province. According to Pavitra Timilsina, the head of examinations at the Education Development Directorate in Hetauda, 108,571 students from 13 districts of the province will be sitting for the SEE in Bagmati Province.

In Lumbini Province, a total of 94,905 students are appearing in the SEE. Here, 348 examination centres have been established with 8,600 staff deployed to ensure a fair examination process.

Resham Raj Aryal, Chief Directorate of the Education and Social Development Directorate, informed that all necessary preparations for the examinations have been completed.

In Lumbini Province, the highest number of students are sitting for the examinations in Rupandehi district at 22,623 students, followed by 14,254 students in Dang, 10,274 in Banke, 7,762 in Bardiya, 9,461 in Kapilvastu and 6,397 in Nawalparasi West.

Similarly, 4,940 in students are appearing in examinations in Pyuthan, 4,910 in Palpa, 4,857 in Gulmi, 4,765 in Rolpa, 3,465 in Argakhanchi and 1,200 in Rukum West. Likewise, 88,858 students are appearing in SEE in Madhes with the largest number of students from Dhanusha at 13, 654.

