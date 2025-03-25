Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh

Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh

March 25, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

US and Russian negotiating teams have wrapped up their talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. The details have not been released yet. But the main topic is believed to have been a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency reports that the working-level meeting continued for over 12 hours in Riyadh on Monday. It also says the US and Russia will release a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Russian delegation includes Grigory Karasin, a career diplomat who now leads the foreign affairs committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, and Sergey Beseda, an adviser to the head of the Federal Security Service, or FSB.

US media reports say the American team includes Michael Anton, the policy planning director at the State Department.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed last Tuesday to hold negotiations on ending the fighting in the Black Sea.

American and Ukrainian negotiators met separately on Sunday in the Saudi capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his social media account on Monday that they would hold another meeting.

While officials from the three countries were meeting, the fighting continued. Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack struck the northeastern city of Sumy, hitting residential buildings and a school. They say 88 people were injured, including 17 children.

Agencies

