Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release

Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release

March 26, 2025, 8:38 a.m.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved Israeli forces' plans to continue operations in the Gaza Strip, intensifying pressure on the Islamic group Hamas to release remaining hostages.

Katz made the announcement on Tuesday. He said Hamas will pay heavy prices that get higher and higher if it continues its intransigence.

Israeli forces launched an extensive attack across Gaza on March 18 amid stalled ceasefire negotiations. Local health authorities said Tuesday that 62 people were killed in Israel attacks over the past 24 hours.

Humanitarian aid supplies have been barred from entering the strip since March 2. Food and medical supplies are seriously in short in the enclave.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, called for help, describing the banning of aid as a "collective punishment" on the Gaza population, which is comprised overwhelmingly of children, women and ordinary men.

Meanwhile, Israel's parliament adopted the 2025 state budget by a commanding majority on Tuesday. The defense budget is about 110 billion shekels, or about 30 billion dollars. Israeli media reported that it is one of the largest ever allocations for the defense budget.

Agencies

UN Agencies Seek $930 million in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Mar 26, 2025
White House: Russia, Ukraine agree to ensure safe navigation in Black S
Mar 26, 2025
Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin:
Mar 25, 2025
Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh
Mar 25, 2025
Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting
Mar 24, 2025

More on International

UN Agencies Seek $930 million in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh By Agencies 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
White House: Russia, Ukraine agree to ensure safe navigation in Black S By Agencies 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin: By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
UK Defence Ministry: Up to 250,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine conflict By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025
Nepal faces the multi-dimensional challenges of rapid urbanization By Prakash Man Singh Mar 26, 2025
The Last Opportunity: The Imperative for Peace and Transitional Justice in Nepal By Dr. Surya Dhungel Mar 26, 2025
Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025
FM Dr. Deuba’s India Visit: Mission Aborted By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75