Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved Israeli forces' plans to continue operations in the Gaza Strip, intensifying pressure on the Islamic group Hamas to release remaining hostages.

Katz made the announcement on Tuesday. He said Hamas will pay heavy prices that get higher and higher if it continues its intransigence.

Israeli forces launched an extensive attack across Gaza on March 18 amid stalled ceasefire negotiations. Local health authorities said Tuesday that 62 people were killed in Israel attacks over the past 24 hours.

Humanitarian aid supplies have been barred from entering the strip since March 2. Food and medical supplies are seriously in short in the enclave.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, called for help, describing the banning of aid as a "collective punishment" on the Gaza population, which is comprised overwhelmingly of children, women and ordinary men.

Meanwhile, Israel's parliament adopted the 2025 state budget by a commanding majority on Tuesday. The defense budget is about 110 billion shekels, or about 30 billion dollars. Israeli media reported that it is one of the largest ever allocations for the defense budget.