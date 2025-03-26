White House: Russia, Ukraine agree to ensure safe navigation in Black S

White House: Russia, Ukraine agree to ensure safe navigation in Black S

March 26, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

The White House says the US has reached agreements with Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation and eliminate the use of force on the Black Sea.

The two countries have also agreed to prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes on the sea.

The White House made the announcements on Tuesday, after it engaged in separate technical-level talks with the two nations. The meetings were held in Saudi Arabia from Sunday through Tuesday.

The US said the two countries also agreed to take steps to ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.

The US added that it will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports.

Washington will reportedly help Kyiv achieve the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

Russia's presidential office also made an announcement about the agreement on Tuesday. But it noted that certain conditions must be met in order for the agreement to go into effect. The office said restrictions on trade and financial transactions must come to an end. It also said sanctions on fertilizer producers and exporters, as well as those on food items, such as marine products, must be lifted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the agreement. He said it will be implemented immediately.

The president added he will urge Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and provide weapons to Ukraine, if Moscow violates the deal.

The US says it will continue to facilitate negotiations between the two sides.

Observers are waiting to see whether President Donald Trump's administration will be able to steadily implement the agreements with the two countries, and whether the negotiations will lead to a ceasefire.

Agencies

Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release
Mar 26, 2025
UN Agencies Seek $930 million in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Mar 26, 2025
Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin:
Mar 25, 2025
Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh
Mar 25, 2025
Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting
Mar 24, 2025

More on International

Israel Ups Pressure on Hamas for hostage release By Agencies 12 hours, 45 minutes ago
UN Agencies Seek $930 million in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh By Agencies 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
Arrangements underway for Kim to visit Russia: Kremlin: By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Russia ,US end talks on Ukraine in Riyadh By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
Ukraine, US end talks in Saudi Arabia, preceding US-Russia meeting By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
UK Defence Ministry: Up to 250,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine conflict By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Equity Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Laxmi Steels Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025
Nepal faces the multi-dimensional challenges of rapid urbanization By Prakash Man Singh Mar 26, 2025
The Last Opportunity: The Imperative for Peace and Transitional Justice in Nepal By Dr. Surya Dhungel Mar 26, 2025
Kulman Reaches Supreme Court Against Dismissal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025
FM Dr. Deuba’s India Visit: Mission Aborted By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75