Nepali Ambassador to India Dr. Shaker Sharma Sharma Called Upon UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Amidst the ongoing discussion of deteriorating relations between Nepal and India, Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have met.

The meeting between them took place in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, amid speculation that Yogi Adityanath is supporting the monarchist movement in Nepal.

During the meeting, discussions were held on expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, promoting religious and cultural tourism, higher education and scholarship opportunities, cooperation in hydropower and other energy projects, improving transportation and connectivity, border security, mutual cooperation, and development prospects.

It is understood that discussions were also held on the current situation in Nepal. Ambassador Sharma and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are understood to have discussed ways to further strengthen Nepal-India relations.

Sharma, who was appointed as the ambassador from the Nepali Congress quota, is considered close to Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. The meeting between Ambassador Sharma and Yogi took place despite several attempts by Foreign Minister Deuba to arrange a high-level meeting.

During his meeting with Yogi, Ambassador Sharma expressed his commitment to take initiatives to further deepen the historical friendship between Nepal and India and to emphasize mutual development and prosperity by expanding bilateral cooperation.

There is talk in political circles that the meeting was held to show political goodwill, even though there were discussions on matters of mutual interest and understanding. However, it is said that Ambassador Sharma was not able to hold high-level talks in the Indian capital, New Delhi.