PM OLI’S THAILAND VISIT: Flip Flop

While Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's recent official visit to Thailand marked a some milestone as the first Nepali prime minister to do so in 65 years, his handling of a key event during the trip has raised concerns.

The manner in which PM Oli and his team conducted the meeting with King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand was perceived as lacking in diplomacy and maturity.

A video shared on various social media platforms by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and KP Sharma Oli himself, showcasing highlights of the visit, omitted any footage of the meeting with the Thai King.

The video, titled "Diplomacy in Action: Highlights of PM K.P. Sharma Oli’s Landmark Visit to Thailand, Forging Stronger Ties," notably excluded the image of PM Oli with King Vajiralongkorn, which was later removed without acknowledgment.

In contrast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo of his meeting with the Thai King on his X account, emphasizing discussions on enhancing the strong friendship between India and Thailand.

Many observers of the visit view the diplomatic conduct exhibited by Nepalese officials, including PM Oli, as a violation of basic diplomatic norms. "While PM Oli and his team may hold differing opinions on monarchy, it is important to show respect to the head of state of another country. In Thailand, the King is held in high regard by the people," stated a former journalist and author of numerous books on diplomacy. "Even official media outlets like The Rising Nepal and Gorkhapatra, two official news paper, did not report on Oli's meeting with the Thai Royal couple in Bangkok."

During his visit to attend the BIMSTEC Summit 2025, Prime Minister Oli met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand. As this marks the first visit by a Nepali Prime Minister to Thailand in the 65 years of diplomatic relations, every significant meeting should be acknowledged and publicized.

The lack of such recognition raises concerns among international relations observers and analysts. "Why wasn't the Nepali PM's royal audience with the King given more attention?" questioned Navita Srikant, a development expert and astute observer of Nepal's foreign policy based in New Delhi. "Does PM Oli have reservations about monarchy in any capacity?"

Achievements of the Thailand Visit

During his official visit to Thailand, PM Oli emphasized that the bilateral relations between Nepal and Thailand have reached a new level. He mentioned that productive discussions were held with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, focusing on enhancing regional and multi-sectoral cooperation, as well as strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and development in various sectors including agriculture, tourism, culture, education, and human resource development.

Given the strong cultural and religious connections between Nepal and Thailand, particularly through Buddhism, both countries agreed to deepen their diplomatic relations by expanding economic and cultural activities.

PM Oli also highlighted that Thailand has pledged to support Nepal's national vision of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' in key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and information technology.

Furthermore, Nepal and Thailand have agreed to collaborate in international and regional forums to address common global issues such as climate change, world peace, and sustainable development.

During his visit, PM Oli met with Nepali and Thai entrepreneurs and encouraged them to invest in Nepal. He assured them that the government was committed to making foreign investment easy, safe, and results-oriented.

Although Nepalese leaders have been frequently showing diplomatic immaturity even with close neighbor thawing the relations, the case of Thailand.