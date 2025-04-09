China, EU Vow To Cooperate In Safeguarding Free Trade

The leaders of China and the European Union have stressed the importance of working together to maintain the free trade system, as concerns are growing about the impact of tariffs announced by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held talks via phone on Tuesday.

China's foreign ministry quoted Li as saying that China and the EU should strengthen communication and jointly safeguard free and open trade and investment. It also said the premier pointed to the need to bring more stability and certainty to both sides and the world economy.

The EU's readout stated von der Leyen stressed that Europe and China have the responsibility "to support a strong reformed trading system, free, fair and founded on a level playing field."

China and the EU have been at odds over the bloc's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other matters, but the two sides appear to be on the same page in promoting free trade.

But their responses to Trump's tariff measures differ. While the EU has offered "zero-for-zero" tariffs for industrial goods, Beijing is escalating trade friction through additional levies and other countermeasures.