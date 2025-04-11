Minister of State for Energy seeks clarification from Secretary Acharya

Minister of State for Energy Purna Bahadur Tamang has sought clarification from the Secretary over boycott of event he attended. While attending the Irrigation Day and 72nd Annual Celebration organized by the Department of Water Resources and Irrigation, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur on Monday April 7.

The Minister of State has sought clarification from Suresh Acharya, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, saying that he boycotted the program.

The Minister of State also claims that Secretary Acharya was not present even when he was called to take his seat, making a trivial statement that he was not ready to sit in an event attended by the Minister of State. They have also been warned of disciplinary action for boycotting the event, which would undermine the dignity and honor of the position of secretary.

Even when called to take a seat, he ignored the invitation and left the event. In addition, despite repeated requests from the Director General of the Department, Sanjiv Baral, he made a contemptuous statement that he was not ready to sit in the program attended by the Minister of State.

Why shouldn't you be subject to disciplinary action for not following official conduct, failing to maintain the dignity of your position, and boycotting activities, thereby undermining the dignity and honor of the position of Secretary of the Government of Nepal? "Why shouldn't you be held accountable for your disorderly and uncontrolled behavior that has affected the reputation and functioning of the ministry?" the letter states.