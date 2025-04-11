Minister of State for Energy seeks clarification from Secretary Acharya

Minister of State for Energy seeks clarification from Secretary Acharya

April 11, 2025, 8:37 a.m.

Minister of State for Energy Purna Bahadur Tamang has sought clarification from the Secretary over boycott of event he attended. While attending the Irrigation Day and 72nd Annual Celebration organized by the Department of Water Resources and Irrigation, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur on Monday April 7.

The Minister of State has sought clarification from Suresh Acharya, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, saying that he boycotted the program.

The Minister of State also claims that Secretary Acharya was not present even when he was called to take his seat, making a trivial statement that he was not ready to sit in an event attended by the Minister of State. They have also been warned of disciplinary action for boycotting the event, which would undermine the dignity and honor of the position of secretary.

Even when called to take a seat, he ignored the invitation and left the event. In addition, despite repeated requests from the Director General of the Department, Sanjiv Baral, he made a contemptuous statement that he was not ready to sit in the program attended by the Minister of State.

Why shouldn't you be subject to disciplinary action for not following official conduct, failing to maintain the dignity of your position, and boycotting activities, thereby undermining the dignity and honor of the position of Secretary of the Government of Nepal? "Why shouldn't you be held accountable for your disorderly and uncontrolled behavior that has affected the reputation and functioning of the ministry?" the letter states.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Durga Prasai Surrenders to Assam police in India
Apr 11, 2025
US: Additional Tariffs On China Total 145%
Apr 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu
Apr 11, 2025
Efforts to reform the economy are positive, but not enough: Dhakal
Apr 10, 2025
Government committed to preventing deterioration of business environment: PM Oli
Apr 10, 2025

More on News

Durga Prasai Surrenders to Assam police in India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Teachers Are Protesting On The Streets Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
No Amount of Washing And Cleaning Can Turn Former King Gyanendra Shah Into A Constitutional Monarch: Gagan Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Culture of Impunity By Keshab Poudel Apr 11, 2025
BIMSTEC SUMMIT: Nepal’s Stand By A Correspondent Apr 11, 2025
Nepal has a significant opportunity to grow through foreign direct investment (FDI) By Chandra Prasad Dhakal Apr 11, 2025
US: Additional Tariffs On China Total 145% By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2025
Efforts to reform the economy are positive, but not enough: Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75