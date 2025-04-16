China targets Boeing as tariff tensions grow : US Media:

April 16, 2025, 8:34 a.m.

US media outlets reported on Tuesday that China is taking aim at the American aviation giant, Boeing. The latest move marks an escalation in the ongoing trade friction between the two countries.

Bloomberg News reported that the Chinese government ordered the country's airlines to halt jet deliveries from Boeing and to stop buying aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies.

China's latest salvo comes after it raised tariffs on American goods up to 125 percent, in retaliation for the US hiking levies to 145 percent on Chinese imports.

US President Donald Trump criticized Beijing's action in a social media post on Tuesday. He said China "reneged on the big Boeing deal," which had been signed during his first term.

The Wall Street Journal said Beijing's move could put more pressure on the financially struggling US plane maker.

Agencies

