Japan-US Trade Meeting Held In Washington

Japan-US Trade Meeting Held In Washington

April 17, 2025, 8:05 a.m.

Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei has held a first round of trade negotiations with his US counterparts. The meeting took place on Wednesday in Washington.

Ahead of the negotiations, Akazawa held talks with US President Donald Trump for about an hour at the White House. Details of the meeting have not been disclosed.

After the meeting, Trump posted on social media that it was "A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!"

Akazawa held talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. He likely explained the crucial role that Japanese investment plays in the US economy.

He also likely urged them to review Trump's newly imposed tariff measures. It is believed that Akazawa strongly called for a review of the tariffs while listening carefully to US demands.

Akazawa says Japan, US agreed to reach deal quickly

After negotiations, Akazawa said the two sides agreed to hold frank and constructive talks, with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible that will be announced by the leaders of both countries.

He said they also agreed to make arrangements to hold the next round of talks before the end of this month, and to continue working-level discussions in addition to talks on the ministerial level.

Agencies

China will stand with Asian peers to stop 'abuse of tariffs': Xi
Apr 17, 2025
China targets Boeing as tariff tensions grow : US Media:
Apr 16, 2025
Ukraine official: North Korean troops in Kursk fully master modern tactics
Apr 16, 2025
Trump Considering Separate Tariffs On Electronics
Apr 14, 2025
Thailand Observes Songkran New Year festival
Apr 14, 2025

More on International

China will stand with Asian peers to stop 'abuse of tariffs': Xi By Agencies 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
China targets Boeing as tariff tensions grow : US Media: By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Ukraine official: North Korean troops in Kursk fully master modern tactics By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Xi calls on China, Vietnam to oppose 'bullying' amid trade friction with US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Trump Considering Separate Tariffs On Electronics By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Thailand Observes Songkran New Year festival By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

550,000 Students' Future At Stake Due To Teachers' strike By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Lumbini, Madhesh and Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2025
When Skies Turn Gray: Kathmandu’s Struggle for Breathable Air By Arya Kharel Apr 16, 2025
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On 85th National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2025
Earthquake Rocks Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2025
Prof Dr Khadga KC assigned responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75