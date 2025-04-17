Japan-US Trade Meeting Held In Washington

Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei has held a first round of trade negotiations with his US counterparts. The meeting took place on Wednesday in Washington.

Ahead of the negotiations, Akazawa held talks with US President Donald Trump for about an hour at the White House. Details of the meeting have not been disclosed.

After the meeting, Trump posted on social media that it was "A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!"

Akazawa held talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. He likely explained the crucial role that Japanese investment plays in the US economy.

He also likely urged them to review Trump's newly imposed tariff measures. It is believed that Akazawa strongly called for a review of the tariffs while listening carefully to US demands.

Akazawa says Japan, US agreed to reach deal quickly

After negotiations, Akazawa said the two sides agreed to hold frank and constructive talks, with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible that will be announced by the leaders of both countries.

He said they also agreed to make arrangements to hold the next round of talks before the end of this month, and to continue working-level discussions in addition to talks on the ministerial level.