Minister Dahal Directed To Complete The Dannune Portion Of Road Before Monsoon

April 18, 2025, 9:48 a.m.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal has conducted an on-site inspection of the Butwal-Narayangadh road.

During the inspection of the road section, which is under expansion, the team including Dahal also took information about the ongoing construction work in the Daunne area.

Due to the complex terrain of the Daunne area on the Butwal-Narayangadh section of the East-West Highway, the expansion work is being carried out by temporarily closing the road to traffic.

There have been complaints that passengers have had to endure hardship while work is being carried out by stopping traffic. However, the project has stated that the construction work is being carried out by managing the time to cause as few problems as possible.

The project says that the construction work on this section of the road, which is being expanded with the help of a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been prioritized.

During an inspection of the Daunne area, Minister Dahal directed to speed up the construction so that vehicles and passengers experience as little trouble as possible.

Considering the upcoming monsoon season, he has directed to complete the construction work before the rainy season and make vehicular movement easier.

The ADB project, which is carrying out the road expansion and construction work, has stated that work is being done to make the complex road section faster and more sustainable using a different approach than the traditional one.

Project Director Chudaraj Dhakal said that due to the specificities and complexity of the terrain at that location, slope technology would be more suitable than blacktop. For this reason, he said, efforts are being made to slope the road in that section as soon as possible to facilitate vehicle movement.Kanchenjunga Diamond Festival Being Celebrated From Today To Mark The 70th Anniversary Of The First Successful Ascent

