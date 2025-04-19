Tatopani Border Point Will Be Upgraded: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba on Friday inaugurated hot spring baths facility at Tatopani in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-2 in Sindhupalchowk.

The Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality constructed the hot spring baths facility targeting the visitors and pilgrims coming here along the Nepal-China border point.

It is said that a total of 47 bathtubs were built in the newly-constructed facility.

The local authorities share that almost 1,000 tourists visit the site everyday during the months of October to April for the hot spring baths.

On the occasion, Minister Dr Rana said that the government will take steps for the development and upgradation of the roads there and Nepal-China border point.

Saying that this border point is important for tourism promotion, Minister Dr Rana stated that this border point should be arranged systematically since its development would also contribute the accessibility of pilgrims' travel to Mansarovar.

Likewise, Minister Dr Rana consulted with the lawmakers, local government representatives and other stakeholders from Sindhupalchowk to upgrade the road networks in the district.

Meanwhile, Minister Dr Rana inspected the Customs Office and Tatopani Border Point here and directed the officials to perform their duty in a systematic manner.(RSS)