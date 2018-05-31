Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Saint Kitts And Nevis

Nepal and Saint Kitts and Nevis established formal diplomatic relations today. Ambassador Durga Prasad Bhattarai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, and Ambassador Sam Terence Condor, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations signed an instrument to this effect at a brief ceremony in New York this afternoon.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors underscored the importance of continuing cooperation at multilateral levels as well as opening avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest, such as climate change and natural disasters as well as tourism cooperation. They also resolved to continue working together at the United Nations in pursuit of peace, development and common prosperity ahead.

According to press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the UN, New York, the two Ambassadors also jointly informed António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, about the establishment of Nepal-Saint Kitts and Nevis bilateral relations today.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, officially the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, is an island country in the West Indies. It is a twin-island federation whose economy is characterized by its dominant tourism, agriculture and light manufacturing industries. Per capita Income of Saint Kitts and Nevis is around $17000.

Saint Kitts and Nevis joined the United Nations on 23 September 1983 following its independence from the United Kingdom on 19 September 1983. It is a member of the Commonwealth, with Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. Before independence, Saint Kitts was home to the first British and French colonies in the Caribbean, and thus known as "The Mother Colony of the West Indies"

Both Nepal and Saint Kitts and Nevis are members of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77. Saint Kitts and Nevis is a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The number of countries with which Nepal has established diplomatic relations has now reached 159.