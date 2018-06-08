COAS General Rajendra Chhetri Visit To India

The Chief of Army Staff of Nepali Army, General Rajendra Chhetri had a courtesy meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman, Defense Minister of India, at the latter’s office in New Delhi today evening.

June 8, 2018, 10:13 a.m.

During the meeting, they discussed about the longstanding relation between the two armies, which has remained as an important component of the overall Nepal-India bilateral relations.  

According to press release issued by Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi, General Chhetri extended thanks to the Government of India for the ongoing cooperation in defense sector including defense hardware and capacity building. Minister Sitharaman stated that such support and cooperation will continue in future as required and requested by Nepali Army. 

Earlier today, the Chief of Army Staff had separate meetings with the National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat, and Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P.

The Chief of Army Staff is on a visit to India (June 6-11) at the invitation of the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. He will witness, as the Chief Reviewing Officer, the Passing out Parade of the Gentlemen Cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on June 9.

