Helicopter Crash-lands At Grande Int’l Hospital

A helicopter has crash-landed on the helipad of Grande International Hospital in Dhapasi on Saturday afternoon. The helipad is made on the rooftop of the hospital building for emergency purposes.

“A helicopter of Simrik Air with Call Sign 9NAALMR, which was coming from the Tribhuvan International Airport to pick a doctor and a nurse, met with an accident while landing on the helipad of Grande International Hospital,” confirmed DSP Mohan Kumar, spokesperson of Metropolitan Police Range Office, Kathmandu.

According to a news in My Republica, Captain Hari Ram Thapa has sustained minor injuries to his left hand. The incident took place at 2:50 pm. Helicopter sustained minor damages after it skidded off the helipad and fell down to the lower floor.