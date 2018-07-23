Farmers Of Jhapa Are Worried Due To Inadequate Rainfall

Farmers of Jhapa are worried as their paddy saplings are drying up due to scorching heat and lack of rainfall.

July 23, 2018, 9:39 a.m.

Farmers of Jhapa are worried as their paddy saplings are drying up due to scorching heat and lack of rainfall.

“We transplanted saplings by paying workers high wages as it is very difficult to get daily wage laborers these days. Now, paddy saplings are drying up,” said Krishna Poudel, a farmer from Gauriganj.

Saplings are drying up even paddy in paddy fields that have irrigation facilities. Reason: water level in Kankai canal has receded and farmers have not been able to operate lift pumps due to low voltage electricity supply, according to Bahundangi-based farmer Samarpan Khatiwada.

“We started transplantation rather late due to shortage of laborers. Now, our saplings are drying due to high temperate and lack of rainfall,”

Paddy transplantation has been completed on only 70 percent of paddy fields in Shivasatakshi Municipality. Manoj Khulal, chairperson of Ward 6 of Shivasatakshi Municipality, sees paddy production going down this year due to low transplantation rate. “Rainfall was satisfactory till mid-June. After that, however, we are not getting sufficient rainfall. Also, we don’t have smooth power supply to lift water from the Kankai canal,” he added.

While some villages are yet to begin paddy transplantation due to lack of rainfall, farmers in some village having irrigation facility have not been able to start transplantation due to shortage of laborers.

Along with Shivasatakshi and Gauradaha municipalities, Gauriganj, Kamal Kachanwal, Haldibari and some other rural municipalities are pocket area of paddy farming in Jhapa district.

Temperature in Jhapa rose to 39 degree Celsius on Friday.

My Republica

Dr KC's Longest Hunger Strike Till Date
Jul 23, 2018

More on News

2 dead As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Palpa By Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Dr KC's Longest Hunger Strike Till Date By My Republica 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
BP Ideology National Society Celebrates 36 Death Anniversary of BP Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 58 minutes ago
NEA Celebrates 56 Anniversaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 59 minutes ago
Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Tourism Board To Promote Film Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Minister Pun Directed Concerned Authorities To Replace Steel and Wood Poles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
“We Still Don't Have Trained Energy And Infrastructure Lawyers In Nepal” Dr Bipin Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
Nawaz And Maryam Sharif's Arrest: A Huge Risk - And A Political Masterstroke By Geeta Mohan Jul 22, 2018
174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists By Newspapers Jul 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75