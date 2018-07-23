Indian Contractor To Miss December Deadline To Complete Upper Tamakosi

Indian Contractor To Miss December Deadline To Complete Upper Tamakosi

July 23, 2018, 2:53 p.m.

With the delay dallying by Indian contractors, the completion deadline of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi is likely to go beyond January 2019. According to bizmandu.com, Indian Company Texma Rail and Engineering, which is awarded hydro-mechanical contract, failed to install pain-stock still pipe in the schedule.

Bizmandu.com quoting NEA MD Kul Man Ghising writes after breakthrough of Tunnel in early December 2017 when there was a progress of work to 92 percent. Since last December only 3 percent work completed.

Earlier deadline was to generate energy from one of its unit up to middle of July. Due to request from contractor, the deadline extended up to December 2018. MD Ghising said that the project will not be completed before March 2019. The project has to face the loss of Rs. 20 million per day for delay.

