Online Violates Media Code Rampantly : Press Council Chair Kishore Shrestha

Online Violates Media Code Rampantly : Press Council Chair Kishore Shrestha

Aug. 3, 2018, 8:01 a.m.

Acting chairperson of Press Council Nepal Kishore Shrestha revlealed that the trend of violating the code of conduct is rampant in the online media saying that the council receives numbers of complains monthly regarding the violation of code of conduct.

As journalist is used a toe and robot, there increase the incidents of distortion of news. He cautioned media saying that distortion of information will likely to derail the social systems and values. Acting chair person Shrestha Suggested to abide to code of conduct to minimize the social damage reports Deshsachar.com.

He said that journalism without fear, base and accountability is dangerous. Addressing a code of conduct awareness program jointly organized by Council and Federation of Nepalese Journalist Kaski branch, acting chairperson Shretha said it is a matter of great concerned that an institution recognized as a fourth state is heading towards wrong direction.

According to Deshsanchar, Shrestha also said that journalist are not concentrating to bring investigative journalism because of there is completion to publish news as journalists are in hurry. “What will the consequences and sources of news if journalists are in hurry?’ asked Acting chair Shrestha.

Acting chair Shrestha said that the new act, which will be promulgated from mid August, will likely to make media more responsible and accountable.

Agencies

Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea
Aug 03, 2018
China’s FDI Reaches To $ 504 In Nepal
Aug 03, 2018
73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week
Aug 03, 2018
Nepal Loss To Netherland In First ODI
Aug 02, 2018
New Zealand PM Returns To Work From Maternity Leave
Aug 02, 2018

More on News

73 Trafficked Nepali Girls Rescued In Delhi In A Week By Agencies 28 minutes ago
4 Persons Arrested With Leopard Skin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 54 minutes ago
1 Dies And 11 Injure In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours ago
Finance Minster Dr. Khatiwada Stresses The Role of International Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 48 minutes ago
4 Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 33 minutes ago
ADB’s Tripartite Portfolio Review Meeting Discuses Project Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 51 minutes ago

The Latest

Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea By Agencies Aug 03, 2018
China’s FDI Reaches To $ 504 In Nepal By Agencies Aug 03, 2018
Over Ninety Percent Occupancy In NAC’s Wide Body’s First Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2018
JDS Fellows Will Contribute Greatly To Nepal’s Development By Masamichi Saigo Aug 02, 2018
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS Think Tank Meet By Keshab Poudel Aug 02, 2018
Nepal Loss To Netherland In First ODI By Agencies Aug 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75