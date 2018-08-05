UPPER TAMAKOSI Contractor’s Delay

As Minister of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Barshaman Pun launched online share distribution of Upper Tamakosi amid a function in Charikot, districts headquarter of Dolakha, the lackluster performance of Indian contractor is likely to delay the completion of the project by at least four months.

Although all prime ministers and ministers have been visiting the project sites and directing the concerned authorities to complete the nation’s priority project in its schedule, nothing seems to be working.

Even current prime minister KP Sharma Oli visited the site just a week after taking the oath directing contractors to complete this national priority project in the schedule or January 2019.

With the dilly dally by Indian contractors, the completion deadline of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi is likely to go beyond January 2019. According to bizmandu. com, Indian Company Texma Rail and Engineering, which is awarded hydro-mechanical contract, failed to install penstock pipe on schedule.

Bizmandu. com, quoting NEA MD Kul Man Ghising, writes after the breakthrough of Tunnel in early December 2017, there was a progress of work to 92 percent. Since last December only 3 percent work completed.

Earlier, the deadline was to generate energy from one of its units up to middle of July. Due to request from contractor, the deadline was extended up to December 2018. MD Ghising said that the project will not be completed before March 2019. The project will face a loss of Rs. 20 million per day for the delay.

“We are still working to generate electricity in January 2019. If the contactor cooperates with us, we can meet the deadline. However, it is not easy given the present pace of work,” said Bigyan Shrestha, head of Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Ltd.

The Upper Tamakoshi Hydroelectric Project is the national priority project and when it is completed, it will be the largest hydroelectric plant in Nepal. However, due to earthquake and delays caused by contractors, the project, which is entirely financed from the domestic financial institutions and companies, will see increased cost.