Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Wedding Date Confirmed

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Wedding Date Confirmed

Aug. 14, 2018, 2:05 p.m.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding news has been doing the rounds since quite some time now. While these reports haven’t been confirmed by the rumoured couple, but that doesn’t stop the media from finding out more about the official union of DeepVeer.

article-201882254473417254000.jpg

Even though Deepika and Ranveer have never accepted their relationship or their much-anticipated wedding to the media, and have always dodged such questions, we are just loving their persistent PDA.

article-201882247013125291000.jpg

With more than five years of relationship, Deepika and Ranveer are going strong since then and has been giving some major relationship goals. Just for an instance, on August 12, 2018, Deepika shared a photo on social media with her sister, Anisha Padukone. And can you guess who clicked the picture? Yeah, you got that right! It was none other than her beau, Ranveer Singh, who got the best click for his hone wali biwi and hone wali saali.

They were recently spotted together walking hand-in-hand during their secret vacation where even Deepika’s sister Anisha had accompanied them. It was earlier reported that they will be tying the knot at Lake Como in Italy. However, now as per latest reports, a source close to Ranveer and Deepika informed a media portal that November 20th is the official date for their big day with very selective guests invited.

article-201882254521417534000.jpg

The source also added that the rumoured couple wants it to be a very intimate ceremony with only a few close ones present for their wedding ceremony. It is also being said that it will mostly be their families and a few close friends. Reportedly, the guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it.

The source also revealed that since Italy is both their favourite destination, they wish to keep their big day more of a private affair. Although, they are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding.

Soon after the news broke, Kabir Bedi took to Twiter and kind of confirmed about the same. He took to Twitter and wrote “Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness.”

Source: Various Newspapers

Agencies

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Gold
Aug 14, 2018
We Were Deserved To Lose: Indian Captain Virat Kohli
Aug 13, 2018
Parker Solar Probe Mission Launches To Touch The Sun
Aug 13, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores In Juventus v Juventus B Match
Aug 13, 2018
Tim Weah Joins Neymar On Target As PSG Begin Ligue 1 Campaign With Win
Aug 13, 2018

More on Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Gold By Agencies 7 hours, 1 minute ago
7th Kathmandu Sustainable Urban Mobility Forum Conducted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Salman On Priyanka’s Exit From Bharat By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Brad Pitt Fires Back At Angelina Jolie's Child Support Claims By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
Oscars Introduce New Award For Outstanding Popular Film By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
EU Film Festival To Kick-off On July 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

3 People Drowned Including In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2018
4Unidentified Persons Burned A Bus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2018
3 Men Raped 17 Year Old Girl In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2018
Imran Khan To Take Oath As PM Of Pakistan On August 18 By News Desk Aug 14, 2018
India Wary On Nepal-China Joint Military Exercise: Indian Media By News Desk Aug 14, 2018
Life Is Normal, Security Tighten In Kathmandu By News Desk Aug 14, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75