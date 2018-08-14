Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Wedding Date Confirmed

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding news has been doing the rounds since quite some time now. While these reports haven’t been confirmed by the rumoured couple, but that doesn’t stop the media from finding out more about the official union of DeepVeer.

Even though Deepika and Ranveer have never accepted their relationship or their much-anticipated wedding to the media, and have always dodged such questions, we are just loving their persistent PDA.

With more than five years of relationship, Deepika and Ranveer are going strong since then and has been giving some major relationship goals. Just for an instance, on August 12, 2018, Deepika shared a photo on social media with her sister, Anisha Padukone. And can you guess who clicked the picture? Yeah, you got that right! It was none other than her beau, Ranveer Singh, who got the best click for his hone wali biwi and hone wali saali.

They were recently spotted together walking hand-in-hand during their secret vacation where even Deepika’s sister Anisha had accompanied them. It was earlier reported that they will be tying the knot at Lake Como in Italy. However, now as per latest reports, a source close to Ranveer and Deepika informed a media portal that November 20th is the official date for their big day with very selective guests invited.

The source also added that the rumoured couple wants it to be a very intimate ceremony with only a few close ones present for their wedding ceremony. It is also being said that it will mostly be their families and a few close friends. Reportedly, the guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it.

The source also revealed that since Italy is both their favourite destination, they wish to keep their big day more of a private affair. Although, they are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding.

Soon after the news broke, Kabir Bedi took to Twiter and kind of confirmed about the same. He took to Twitter and wrote “Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness.”

