8 Asylum Seekers Including One Nepali Released From Federal Prison In Oregon

8 Asylum Seekers Including One Nepali Released From Federal Prison In Oregon

Aug. 24, 2018, 12:22 p.m.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Eight of more than 100 asylum seekers who were locked up by the Trump administration in a federal prison in Oregon have been released on bond, immigration lawyers said Wednesday.

The first man to be released after being held in the prison for almost three months fell to his knees on Monday and kissed the ground after leaving the building, said Katy Mitchell of Innovation Law Lab which represents dozens of the detainees.

More detained immigrants are expected to be released on bond in coming days from the prison in rural Sheridan, northwest of Salem.

Lawyers, legal advocates, interpreters and ordinary citizens got involved to ensure those who were brought to the prison in May could "exercise one of the most basic rights the Constitution allows, which is due process," said Victoria Bejarano Muirhead of Innovation Law Lab.

Most of the asylum seekers say they faced risks in their home countries, including India, Nepal, Guatemala, Mexico and China. All 79 of Innovation Law Lab's clients in the prison were found in hearings to have a credible fear of returning home, Bejarano Muirhead told a news conference in Portland. That's one of the first steps in a process in which they could be granted asylum in the United States.

One of those released this week, Karandeep Singh from India, said he was grateful to be out of the prison, where detainees were held in crowded cells with open toilets.

"In the beginning, I had no hope. Now I feel like it's a dream. I'm very happy to be here," Singh told reporters in the news conference, which was live-streamed.

A total of 124 immigrants were brought to the prison in late May after being detained at the U.S. southern border. The men were among approximately 1,600 immigrants transferred to federal prisons in five states. Immigration officials had run short of space to hold people under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed an emergency lawsuit in June on behalf of Innovation Law Lab to force the government to allow the detainees in Sheridan access to lawyers.

After hearings determine the asylum seekers have a credible fear of being repatriated, they are eligible for release while their asylum applications are processed. The bond amounts typically run from $1,500 to $5,000 and are usually put up by family or friends, Bejarano Muirhead said. Not all can afford it, though, she noted.

Those freed so far are traveling to Georgia, New York, Maryland and California, where they can pursue their asylum applications.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

I Just Love Representing Nepal. It’s A Great Honor : Gaurika Singh
Aug 21, 2018

More on International

Scott Morrison To Be Australian PM As Malcolm Turnbull Ousted By Agencies 13 hours, 44 minutes ago
India Wants Bay Of Bengal To Be 'Common Security Space’ By Anirban Bhaumik 1 day, 7 hours ago
United Nations Warns Of ‘Lost Generation’ Of Rohingya Children By Reuters 1 day, 12 hours ago
Should Rising China-Nepal Military Ties Worry India? By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan 2 days, 9 hours ago
Apple’s Amsterdam Store Evacuated After IPad Battery Explodes By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
Korean family reunions: Divided By War Meet In North Korea By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

National Peace Corps Association Honors Nepali U.N. Diplomat Kul Gautam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
BIMSTEC Is A Bridge Between South Asia And South-East Asia: Foreign Minister Gyawali By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
World Bank Provides Rs.164 Billion To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2018
Rohingyas Continue To Be Vulnerable: WHO By News Desk Aug 24, 2018
Bibeksheel Sajha Party Condemns Kanchanpur Incident By News Desk Aug 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75