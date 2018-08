The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Nepal Red Cross Society is jointly celebrating International Day for Disappearance today. ICRC and NRC have been jointly organizing various programs annually to celebrate International Disappearance Day in Nepal.

According to ICRC, 333 people were disappeared in Nepal during 10 years long Maoist violence. According to international convention, it is the right of the family to know whereabouts their family members reports Deshsanchar.