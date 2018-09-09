Nepal To Skip 1st BIMSTEC Anti-terror Drill

Nepal has sent only three "observers" for the "Milex-2018" exercise being hosted by India, which will witness platoon-size contingents (over 30 soldiers each) from other Bimstec countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka

Sept. 9, 2018, 12:39 p.m.

Nepal will not be sending its soldiers for the first-ever Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) anti-terror military exercise to be held in Pune from September 10 to 16.

Nepal has sent only three "observers" for the "Milex-2018" exercise being hosted by India, which will witness platoon-size contingents (over 30 soldiers each) from other Bimstec countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Thailand, in turn, will also be sending only observers due to "prior commitments". Nepal army chief General Purna Chandra Thapa was also scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the drill but that too has been cancelled, it was learnt.

''In Kathmandu on Saturday, Kundan Aryal, press adviser to PM KP Sharma Oli, was quoted as confirming that "Nepal will not participate in the Bimstec joint military drill. This is the official decision of the government". The Oli government, which is widely perceived to be pro-China, apparently took the decision after strong opposition from Nepal gets access to 4 China ports, ending Indian monopoly on transit

Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had earlier in the week said there was no discussion held or agreement reached about the military exercise during the 4th Bimstec summit in Kathmandu on August 30-31. Bimstec is purely a developmental forum among the seven member countries, which does not prioritise military exercises, he said.

Though PM Narendra Modi, addressing the inaugural session of the summit, had proposed to host the joint military exercise in India in the second week of September, Gyawali later said, "India was free to float the agenda, but we did not endorse it."

Incidentally, India and Nepal have long-standing deep linkages in the military arena, with over 30,000 Nepalese Gorkhas currently serving in the Indian Army's seven Gorkha Rifles and some paramilitary forces. The two armies also regularly hold their annual Surya Kiranbilateral exercise, with the 13th edition of it being held at Pithoragarh in June.

Courtesy: The Times of India

News Desk

General Thapa Takes Oath And Assumes COAS Of Nepal Army
Sep 09, 2018
Pepe Nets Equalizer For Portugal Against Croatia In 100th Appearance
Sep 07, 2018
Pancheswoa Development Authority To Decide On Revised DPR
Sep 07, 2018
David Beckham's MLS Team Named Inter Miami CF
Sep 06, 2018
At Least 20 Dead In Suicide Attack In Kabul
Sep 06, 2018

More on International

“DCC Is More Than A Facilitator” By A Correspondent 1 day, 8 hours ago
At Least 20 Dead In Suicide Attack In Kabul By News Desk 3 days, 12 hours ago
South-East Asia Region Resolves To Make Essential Medical Products Accessible, Affordable To All By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Typhoon Jebi Slams Western Japan; 8 Dead, Airport Flooded By ASSOCIATED PRESS 4 days, 10 hours ago
China Factor In Bhutanese Election By Nishtha Gautam 4 days, 12 hours ago
Reuters Journalists Jailed In Myanmar Over Secrets Act By News Desk 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And China Jointly Inaugurated Reconstruction Of Two Bridges In Tatopani And Kerung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2018
Adventure Trip To Nepal With A Cause By Jonathan Liu, Alex Craig and Sandesh Sharma Sep 09, 2018
BP’s Ideology Is Only Hope For NC’s Revival, Need Revive It: NC leader Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2018
COAS General Thapa Assumes Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2018
Three Die, One Injures In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2018
General Thapa Takes Oath And Assumes COAS Of Nepal Army By News Desk Sep 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75