Minister Gyawali To Participate In IAEA Conference Vienna

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is leaving Kathmandu this evening for Vienna, Austria, to participate in the 62nd Annual Regular Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be held in Vienna on 17 - 21 September 2018.

Minister Gyawali is scheduled to address the Plenary Session of the Conference on 17 September. On the same day, Minister Gyawali will hold a bilateral meeting with Karin Kneissl, the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria.

Following his two-day stay in Vienna, Gyawali will travel to Brussels. On 18 September, he will have a meeting with Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He will also have a meeting with Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development on 19 September.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singhadurbar, Kathmandu, Minister Gyawali will be accompanied by Mr. Krishna Raj BC, Secretary at Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) and Mr. Ghanshyam Bhandari Joint Secretary and Head of Europe -America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will arrive in Kathmandu on 21 September 2018.