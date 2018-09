Popular Bollywood actor Govinda arrived in Kathmandu to participate in LG Cine Circle Award with his daughter Tina Ahuja. According to Deshsancar, he has also a plan to worship Pashuptinath Temple.

It is reported that the visit of his wife cancelled at the last minute because of health condition. Govinda said that he fells Nepal his home because this is my father-in-law’s house.

Photo Courtesy: Barsha Saha/ Deshsancar