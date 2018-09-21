Manto Movie Review

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer leaves you wanting more

Sept. 21, 2018, 1:27 p.m.

Manto movie cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor, Danish Husain

Manto movie director: Nandita Das

Manto movie rating: Two stars

Saadat Hasan Manto was born to be filmed. His life and much-too-early-death teems with so much drama, and is drenched in so much history, that it is surprising the movies took so long to put Manto in the centre of his own narrative.

And, on the face of it, there couldn’t have been anyone better than Nandita Das to helm the movie. Her debut feature Firaaq, set in the aftermath of the Gujarat killings of 2002, is an unflinching look at how religious extremism can damage us from within. Firaaq was powerful and affecting, and I really liked it.

Manto the movie should have been an appropriate second act. It harks back to a time when the subcontinent was being hacked apart, and carved into India and Pakistan, with Manto embodying the tragic senselessness of the Partition, leading to those crucial questions: where did he belong? Was he condemned to rootlessness and restlessness?

manto-7593.jpg

At best, Das’ iteration skims the surface, and we are left searching for the bruised depths of Manto’s stories, which feel even more relevant today. Reading his best stories (Kali Shalwar, Khol De, Thanda Gosht, and Toba Tek Singh) can leave you shaken, and one of the devices that don’t quite work is how they are woven, uneasily and fitfully, into the film. I was prepared to be wrung, but that didn’t happen.

Bombay 1946. Our man Manto (Siddiqui) is on the cusp of everything that’s interesting in town. He is part of the progressive artists’ movement, bantering with Ismat Chugtai (Deshpande). He spends a great deal of time with the up-and-coming handsome star Shyam (Bhasin), trawling through Bombay’s burgeoning film industry and bustling studios, searching for inspiration and paying work. Manto’s talent is never in any doubt, but his streak of self-destruction is clear early on in his flashes of temper and willfulness: he is a handful, for his friends, and his wife and constant companion Safiya (Dugal).

nandita-das-on-film-manto-nawazuddin-siddiqui-759.jpg

And then comes 1947, and Manto is forced into making a choice. India or Pakistan? He chooses the latter. His struggles with narrow-minded authority figures and binge-drinking, and we see the downward slide of a man squandering his prodigious talent, and the affection of his loved ones.

There is some striking moments in the film, but they remain moments: a soiree with Ashok Kumar and other popular stars of the 40s is particularly lovely. Dugal, as Manto’s pillar of strength, shines, and Bhasin’s Shyam is vivid and alive.

The same cannot be said of Nawazuddin’s playing of Manto. There is a gap, a curious distance, between the vision and the execution, and much of the film, including Nawaz, resides in it. There is no other actor who could have done this role; he looks the part—crumpled kurta, thick-framed glasses, stained teeth, and sounds just right too. The wry humour, the bitterness and frustration, qualities which permeate the author’s work, are only visible in flashes, though. The outline is there, but the filling is patchy.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

India And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meeting In New York Terrific News
Sep 21, 2018
Arsenal Thrash Vorskla Poltava To Extend Winning Run To Four Games
Sep 21, 2018
Decline Of Global Extreme Poverty Continues But Has Slowed: World Bank
Sep 20, 2018
China Visit Successful: Prachanda
Sep 20, 2018
Anti-Inflammatory Diet That Includes Coffee, Chocolate, And Wine, Can Add Years To Your Life
Sep 20, 2018

More on Entertainment

Primetime Emmy Awards 2018: Charlie Brooker Among Winners By News Desk 3 days, 5 hours ago
Popular Bollywood Actor Govinda In Kathmandu By News Desk 6 days ago
Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar Prepare For The Ultimate Showdown "2.0" By News Desk 1 week ago
What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Miffed With Reports Of Aishwarya Rai Opting out Of His Film By Agencies 3 weeks ago
Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pictures From Bharat Is Going viral By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

4 Killed And 1 Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2018
Facebook To Drop On-Site Support For Political Campaigns By Reuters Sep 21, 2018
India And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meeting In New York Terrific News By News Desk Sep 21, 2018
Arsenal Thrash Vorskla Poltava To Extend Winning Run To Four Games By News Desk Sep 21, 2018
Kim Jong Un Wants Another Trump Summit By Reuters Sep 21, 2018
PM Oli To Lead Nepali Delegation To The 73rd Session Of UNGA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75