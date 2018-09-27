Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years

Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years

Sept. 27, 2018, 8:46 a.m.

Serie A leaders Juventus beat Bologna to claim a seventh straight win, their best start to a season in 88 years.

Dybala scored the opener to set Juventus on its way to a 2-0 win over Bologna in Serie A. Ronaldo, who has netted three goals in his past two league matches, didn't get on the scoresheet but did set up Blaise Matuidi for Juve's second in the 16th minute.

Juventus-2-0-Bologna-1.jpg

Paulo Dybala acrobatically hooked in a rebound and Blaise Matuidi scored from close range in the first 16 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not add to his tally of three goals.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, champions for the past seven seasons, maintained a three-point lead over Napoli at the top of the table, while Bologna remain in the relegation zone.

Juventus-2-0-Bologna-7.jpg

Bologna held out for only 11 minutes before Dybala scored his first goal of the season.

Former Paris St-Germain midfielder Matuidi arrived late in the six-yard box to finish off a mishit shot by Ronaldo.

Juve have now won their opening six league games of the season for three years in a row, but this season added a Champions League victory in Valencia.

_103594323_dybala.jpg

Courtesy: BBC

Juventus-2-0-Bologna-2.jpg

News Desk

US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again
Sep 27, 2018
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India
Sep 27, 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Will Be Dubbed In Tamil And Telugu
Sep 26, 2018
La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad
Sep 26, 2018
From Fighting Allergies To Improving Heart Health: 10 Reasons To Include Honey In Your Diet
Sep 25, 2018

More on Sports

Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses By Reuters 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Bangladesh Stun Pakistan By 37 Runs To Set Up Final With India By News Desk 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
La Liga: 'No Problem' If Real Madrid Do Not Play League Match Abroad By News Desk 1 day, 4 hours ago
India Thrash Pakistan As Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma Share Big Stand By News Desk 3 days, 3 hours ago
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Goal To Maintain Perfect Serie A Start By Reuters 3 days, 4 hours ago
Liverpool, Man City Stroll; United Held On Fergie Return By Reuters 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Joins The Global Movement To “Light Up The World In RED To End TB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Hotel Yak & Yeti Celebrates It’s 41st Year Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
Korea And Nepal Sign Mou For The Training Institute For Technical Instruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2018
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again By News Desk Sep 27, 2018
Our World Is Suffering From A Bad Case Of “Trust Deficit Disorder” By António Guterres Sep 26, 2018
Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 5.4 In 2019: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75