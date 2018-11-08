Five Killed In Five Separate Road Accidents

Five Killed In Five Separate Road Accidents

Nov. 8, 2018, 9:24 a.m.

Five persons killed in separate road accidents in Rukum west, Bardia, Banke, Sindhupalchwok and Solukhumbu. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Durga KC, 28, of Tribeni Rural Municipality 6 of Rukum West, died when a jeep hit him. Kalpana Oli, 38, who injured in the accident were sent to Nepaljung for further treatment.

Devi Kumari Tharuni, 90, of Nayagaun of Rajapur Municipality 2 of Bardia district died after a tractor hit her. She died on the way to Nepalgunj for further treatment.

Fifty five years old Amrita Oli, of Khajura Rural Municipality 3 of Banke district died and four other seriously injured when a car hit electric three wheeler in the village. Other four injured were admitted to the hospital in Nepalgunj.

Milan Lama23, a resident of Bhumultar Rural Municipality-8 of Kavre, died after a truck hit his motorbike in Balefi Rural Municipality 5 of Sindhupalchwok district. Twenty-five years old Dinesh Lama, who was travelling in the motorbike, was admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital.

Sarina Rai, 19, of Thulung Dudhkosi Rural Municipality 3 died when a van she was travelling crashed. Seven other seriously injured passengers were admitted to Hospital in Phaplu.

