Bhai Tika Concluded, PM Oli Receives Tika

Bhai Tika Concluded, PM Oli Receives Tika

Nov. 9, 2018, 8:02 p.m.

The last day of the five-day Tihar festival — is being marked today. It is the day when sisters put tika on the forehead of their brothers, wishing for their prosperity and long life.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli received Tika from his sister and cousin at Prime Minister’s residence. The auspicious hour for offering the tika is 11:55 am this year.

Former prime minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, NC leader Govinda Raj Joshi, NC General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Dr. Shekhar Koirala and NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel also received tika.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikary also received Tika from his sister along with his brother. Similarly, other ministers of the current cabinet also received Tika.

45803868_1535714376531155_3218300938573840384_n.jpg

Minister Adhikary with his sister and brother (Face Book)

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti, the celebration of Bhaitika is associated with different interesting elements with symbolic meanings. Varieties of items are required to complete the ritual and each item has religious and cultural significance, adding meaning to the festive celebration.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti, the celebration of Bhaitika is associated with different interesting elements with symbolic meanings. Varieties of items are required to complete the ritual and each item has religious and cultural significance, adding meaning to the festive celebration.

On this day, brothers are seated at a special place around which a trail of mustard oil is drawn. The sisters then offer tika and garlands made of Dubo (a type of grass) and makhamali (globe amaranth) flower to their brothers.

After placing colourful tika on the foreheads of their brothers, sisters offer them a treat consisting varieties of sweets, walnut, spices and sel roti, a traditional Nepali food made from rice flour, in the shape of a ring.

Brothers also put tika on their sisters’ forehead in return, wish them happiness and good luck, and give them presents.

The occasion commemorates a legendary event in which a sister won a boon from ‘Yama’, the deity of death that her brother would not die until the mustard oil is dried up and the garland of ‘Dubo’ and ‘Makhamali’ faded.

It is believed that putting the garlands of makhamali and dubo on brothers during Tihar ensures their prosperity and long life (like the long life of flower and grass). These garlands also represent the bonding between brothers and sisters.

Krishna Man Pradhan.jpg

Krishna Man Pradhan with brother

Front Photo of PM Oli courtesy: Deshsanchar

News Desk

NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi Receives Highest IIPT Champions Challenge Award 2018
Nov 09, 2018
Nepal-India Direct First Passengers Train Service To Run On Broad Gauge From December
Nov 09, 2018
Nepal’s West and Garhwal-Kumaon Segment Most vulnerable To Next Big Himalayan Earthquake: Indian Expert
Nov 09, 2018
12 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire In California Bar
Nov 08, 2018
Trump Fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Nov 08, 2018

More on Festivals and Culture

People Observed Gai Puja, Goru Puja and Govardhan Puja By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
People Observed Laxmi Puja or Diwali Across Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Tihar Festival On The Eye Of An Italian Student of Journalism (Photo Features) By News Desk 2 days, 7 hours ago
People Observed Kukur Tihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
People Observe Kag Tihar Today Worshipping Crows By News Desk 4 days, 15 hours ago
TIHAR Festival Of Light By A Correspondent 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi Receives Highest IIPT Champions Challenge Award 2018 By News Desk Nov 09, 2018
Former King Gyanendra Receives Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2018
5 Die Road Accidents In Nawalparasi,Rupadehi, Khotang. Sindhuli and Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2018
Nepal Will Be Aged Society By 2054, Says Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 09, 2018
Nepal-India Direct First Passengers Train Service To Run On Broad Gauge From December By News Desk Nov 09, 2018
Nepal’s West and Garhwal-Kumaon Segment Most vulnerable To Next Big Himalayan Earthquake: Indian Expert By News Desk Nov 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75