Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Leave For Their Destination Wedding In Italy

Nov. 10, 2018, 9:23 a.m.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have left for Italy where they will solemnise their six-year-long relationship. The couple was spotted twinning in their white attires at the Mumbai airport early on Saturday morning. Though the two stars refrained from mentioning the venue of their grand nuptial in the official announcement, it is being speculated that they will be taking the wedding vows in Italy’s Villa Del Balbianello in Lake Como.

deepika-ranveer-whatsapp-image-2018-11-10-at-7-29-17-am1.jpeg

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer took to their social media accounts and announced getting hitched on November 14 and 15. “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” read the statement.

deepika-ranveer-whatsapp-image-2018-11-10-at-7-29-35-am1.jpeg

The pre-wedding festivities began for the lovebirds from the first week of November itself. Deepika had a puja at her Bengaluru residence and Ranveer flew to Mumbai for his Haldi ceremony. DeepVeer, as Deepika and Ranveer’s fans address them, were even spotted at Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house as they went to invite them for the wedding.

deepika-ranveer-whatsapp-image-2018-11-10-at-7-29-28-am6.jpeg

deepika-ranveer-whatsapp-image-2018-11-10-at-7-29-32-am6.jpeg

If reports are to be believed Deepika and Ranveer will have a grand reception in Bengaluru after their destination wedding in Italy.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

