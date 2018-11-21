Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President

Interpol Elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang As Its President

Nov. 21, 2018, 2:40 p.m.

Interpol has elected South Korean Kim Jong-yang as its president, rejecting the Russian frontrunner who had been accused of abusing the international police body's arrest warrant system.

Kim was chosen by Interpol's 194 member states at a meeting of its annual congress in Dubai. He beat Russia's Alexander Prokopchuk, who had been widely tipped to win.

But there was growing concern that Prokopchuk would use the role to target critics of Russia's President Putin.

Moscow hit back at what it called a "campaign aimed at discrediting" the Russian candidate.

Russian Alexander Prokopchuk was widely considered the frontrunner for the post

The election follows the disappearance of Interpol's former president Meng Hongwei, who vanished on a trip to China in September. Beijing has since confirmed he has been detained and is being investigated for allegedly taking bribes.

Kim, who had been serving as acting president, will serve out the remaining two years of Meng's term. Upon his election, he said: "Our world is now facing unprecedented changes which present huge challenges to public security and safety.

"To overcome them, we need a clear vision: we need to build a bridge to the future."

Photo and News Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018
Nov 21, 2018
Climate Change Poses Bigger Threat Than Thought: Study
Nov 21, 2018
Deepika And Ranveer’s North Indian Wedding Photos Will Make Your Day
Nov 21, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Farmers' Loans Worth $500,000
Nov 21, 2018
Rajinikanth: Akshay Kumar Is The Hero And Villain Of 2.0
Nov 20, 2018

More on International

Representatives From 173 Countries Discuss Fighting On Crime In Interpol Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Suicide Bomber Kills Over 50 At Religious Event In Kabul By Reuters 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Chinese Writer Jailed For Gay Sex Novel By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
White House Restores CNN Reporter's Pass By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
‘Like A Terror Movie’: How Climate Change Will Cause Simultaneous Disasters By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Amritsar: 3 Killed And 21 Injured In Grenade Attack On Nirankari Gathering By News Desk 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018 By News Desk Nov 21, 2018
Nepalese And European Partners Highlight Benefit of Chilime-Trishuli Transmission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Global IME Bank Ltd Organizes Interactions On Digital Banking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
One Kills In Firing In Sunsari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Five Persons Die And 38 Injure In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018
Sunkosi-Marin Diversion Project Will Start Soon: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75