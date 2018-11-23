Nepal Britain Society And Its Activities

The Nepal Britain Society is a friendship society established in 1964 and is over fifty years. Over the years, we have conducted many interesting functions and also have done social work and given money to many charities. We have also promoted the theater, art and music.

Nov. 23, 2018, 8:19 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

We are very happy that all of you are here today to attend the AGM of the Society and hear about our past activities and future programs.

The Nepal Britain Society is a friendship society established in 1964 and is over fifty years. Over the years, we have conducted many interesting functions and also have done social work and given money to many charities. We have also promoted the theater, art and music.

For bicentenary celebration in 2016, we all celebrated by attending various programs. Our future programs will be promoting the theater, a play called “Some Time Next Year, a romantic comedy in English by Bernard Slade at the Kausi Theater Teku which is owned by Akanchha Karki, who is also actress and director. She is a part of Nepal Britain Society, New Shakespeare Wallha.

We also have some lecture lined up which we will inform you about. One of the highlights is a lecture His Excellency Richard Morris on his trip to the Everest and the Dolpo region. We will be eagerly waiting to visually see and listen to his Hiamalayan adventure very soon.

I would like to thank each and everyone for their enormous contribution to the society. I would like to thank His Excellency Richard Morris, for his support and guidance and for taking interest and giving his precious time to the Nepal Britain Society to its members and society’s activities.

Pratima Pande

Pratima Pande

Pande is president of Nepal Britain Society. Excerpts of her statement delivered at a function organized to welcome new British Ambassador to Nepal Andy Sparks.

Celebrating Two Hundred Years of Nepal Britain Friendship
Nov 19, 2016
KVPT For Preservation Of Heritages
Nov 30, 2015
Talks Take Up Nepal-Britain Ties
Jun 30, 2013

More on National

RIVER NAVIGATION Opportunity Across By Keshab Poudel 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
NEPAL BRITAIN RELATIONS People Connection By A Correspondent 3 days, 5 hours ago
LWF-NEPAL PROGRAMS Hope For Haliyas By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks, 6 days ago
MeToo Gained Momentum By Aditi Aryal 2 weeks, 6 days ago
U.S. AMBASSADOR RANDY BERRY An Old Hand By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Nepal And Suriname Established Formal Diplomatic Relationship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Do We Need an International Men’s Day? By Aditi Aryal Nov 23, 2018
Populism: Democracy's Honey Or Poison? By Deepak Raj Joshi Nov 23, 2018
Home Minister Thapa and U.S. Ambassador Discuss The Issue Of Tibetan And Bhutanese Refugees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2018
Corruption And Anticorruption By Hiramani Ghimire Nov 23, 2018
Nepal’s NAP Project To Accommodate All the Stake Holders: GCF-NAP Project Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2018
UPPER ARUN Take-Off Stage By A Correspondent Nov 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75