Nepal Britain Society And Its Activities

We are very happy that all of you are here today to attend the AGM of the Society and hear about our past activities and future programs.

The Nepal Britain Society is a friendship society established in 1964 and is over fifty years. Over the years, we have conducted many interesting functions and also have done social work and given money to many charities. We have also promoted the theater, art and music.

For bicentenary celebration in 2016, we all celebrated by attending various programs. Our future programs will be promoting the theater, a play called “Some Time Next Year, a romantic comedy in English by Bernard Slade at the Kausi Theater Teku which is owned by Akanchha Karki, who is also actress and director. She is a part of Nepal Britain Society, New Shakespeare Wallha.

We also have some lecture lined up which we will inform you about. One of the highlights is a lecture His Excellency Richard Morris on his trip to the Everest and the Dolpo region. We will be eagerly waiting to visually see and listen to his Hiamalayan adventure very soon.

I would like to thank each and everyone for their enormous contribution to the society. I would like to thank His Excellency Richard Morris, for his support and guidance and for taking interest and giving his precious time to the Nepal Britain Society to its members and society’s activities.