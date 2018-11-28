Minister Adhikari Calls NAC Management To Operate Flights On Time

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari said that credibility and regularity is the main property of any airlines urging Nepal Airlines to give high importance to have all the flights on time and regular.

In his address to high-level officials of Nepal Airlines Corporation following a meeting, Minister Adhikari also said that all the employees of Nepal Airlines need to work to make airline stronger and attractive. Minister Adhikari also calls all the people affiliated with Nepal Airlines to be active to make institutional structure effective.

Executive Chairman Madan Kharel said that Nepal Airlines Corporation is prepared to move ahead with long term working plan and utilize all the aircraft. He also said that that NAC will utilize all its planes in regular operation within 3 months adding long distance flights.