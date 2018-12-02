Menuka Poudel Fails To Create Magic On Saregamapa 2018 Stage (With Video)

December 01, 2018 Saregamapa 2018: On Saturday’s episode Menuka Poudel delivers an unsatisfactory performance. Contestant Menuka Poudel and Saregamapa Li'l Champs previous winner Shreyan Bhattacharya sang ‘dil diyan gallan’ from the movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

They scored 88.7%. Wajid Khan said that it wasn’t a magical performance but it was beautiful in its own way. Since ‘dil diyan gallan’ was one of this year’s best song, Richa Sharma agreed that the performers needed to do more to make it memorable.

Seeing Menuka Poudel’s worry, Shekhar Ravjiani adviced her that there needs to be a connection with the song otherwise it will sound memorize.

Video courtesy: YouTube

Courtesy: Tellybest.com