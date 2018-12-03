Bohemian Rhapsody Crosses 500 Million Dollar Mark Globally

Bohemian Rhapsody Crosses 500 Million Dollar Mark Globally

Dec. 3, 2018, 8:44 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic on the British rock band Queen, has crossed the 500 million dollar mark at the worldwide box office.

Despite mixed reviews, the Bryan Singer directorial has been showing consistent performance since its release. Starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody released on November 16 in India and Nepal and November 2 in the United States.

Bohemian Rhapsody also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Allen Leech, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers.

It received a 62% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection.”

Most importantly with when he revealed he had AIDS, after giving us almost guilty glimpses of the drugs-and-drinks orgies leading to it (“it’s all Pete’s fault”). In the film, he reveals he is dying just before Queen’s Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium, billed as one of the greatest rock performances, in front of one of the biggest audiences at that time. It’s just as well. For while the star would live on for another six years, dying at the young age of 45, the concert is the high point of the film. Replicating Queen’s performance that day down to a T — just note the number of Pepsi glasses on Freddie’s piano — the film brings Freddie’s life to a big rocking finale.”

Rami Malek puts in an astonishing bit of work getting Freddie right (especially with those teeth), and makes light work of it, his eyes reflecting the hunger the film never sweats to show. But even he can only do so much telling us what Freddie was about when the film is largely a string of his hit songs strung together.

Courtesy; The Indian Express

News Desk

From Diabetes To Skin Care, The Many Benefits Of Pine Nuts
Dec 03, 2018
Wounded Yemeni Rebels To Be Evacuated
Dec 03, 2018
China. US Agree Trade War Ceasefire After Trump, Xi Summit
Dec 02, 2018
Menuka Poudel Fails To Create Magic On Saregamapa 2018 Stage (With Video)
Dec 02, 2018
Prime Minister Oli Address Asia Pacific Summit
Dec 01, 2018

More on Entertainment

Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Urges Supporter Let’s Still Give Our Best By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 22 minutes ago
Miss Nepal Shriknhala Losses To Miss Singapore In Head To Head Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Menuka Poudel Fails To Create Magic On Saregamapa 2018 Stage (With Video) By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Thugs Of Hindostan Puts Up A Dull Show, Badhaai Ho Shines By News Desk 2 days, 1 hour ago
2.0 Review: Not Worth All The Sound And Fury By News Desk 3 days, 2 hours ago
5 reasons to watch Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s film 2.0 By News Desk 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

From Diabetes To Skin Care, The Many Benefits Of Pine Nuts By News Desk Dec 03, 2018
Wounded Yemeni Rebels To Be Evacuated By News Desk Dec 03, 2018
China. US Agree Trade War Ceasefire After Trump, Xi Summit By News Desk Dec 02, 2018
Nepal To Play Role To Hold Summit In Pakistan : PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2018
Nepal, Bangladesh Joint Energy Mechanism To Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2018
Seven Died And 50 Injured In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75