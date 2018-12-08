Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches At Top 12

Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches At Top 12

Dec. 8, 2018, 9:21 p.m.

At a time when there is top competition among participants, Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada reached at top 12 in the Miss world Finalist. This is the first time any Nepali Miss World was able to secured such a highest votes.

Miss Nepal Khatiwada thanked all her supporters for supporting her out of 131 participants from different parts of the world.

This video contains the predictions of TOP 10, Top 15, TOP 5 of Miss World 2018 Contestants/Candidates/Finalists that We think they are all the font runners in this year batch for an early October. It means not included for the upcoming contestants who hasn't Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Secured 12th Positions.

News Desk

Air Pollution Exposure Linked To Breast Cancer: Study
Dec 07, 2018
Miss Universe Nepal Manita Devkota Wins Miss Universe 2018 National Gift Auction
Dec 07, 2018
26 Years of Babri Demolition: Security Net Over Ayodhya
Dec 06, 2018
Nepal, India Sort Out Concerns Over Pancheshwar Dam
Dec 05, 2018
Nepal Is Not A Satellite State Of Any Country: Former PM Nepal
Dec 05, 2018

More on Entertainment

Mexico’s Vanessa Ponce De Leon Secured Miss World Title: Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Secured 12th Positions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
Miss Nepal Srinkhala Khatiwada Contesting Final Miss World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 11 minutes ago
Miss Universe Nepal Manita Devkota Wins Miss Universe 2018 National Gift Auction By News Desk 1 day, 23 hours ago
Menuka Disqualify For Top 10 Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10 By News Desk 3 days, 18 hours ago
Menuka Poudel’s Hope Alive In Saregamapa By News Desk 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

FAO CONTRIBUTION 40 Years In Nepal By A Correspondent Dec 08, 2018
Remembering The Great Nationalist Leader: Kriti Nidhi Bista By Shreya Gyawali Dec 08, 2018
CHILIME-TRISHULI Nepal, Europe Partnership By A Correspondent Dec 08, 2018
NABIL BANK Medical Insurance By A Correspondent Dec 08, 2018
ASIA PACIFIC SUMMIT Consensus Controversy By A Correspondent Dec 08, 2018
Mea Culpas Galore By Dipak Gyawali Dec 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75