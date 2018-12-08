Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Reaches At Top 12

At a time when there is top competition among participants, Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada reached at top 12 in the Miss world Finalist. This is the first time any Nepali Miss World was able to secured such a highest votes.

Miss Nepal Khatiwada thanked all her supporters for supporting her out of 131 participants from different parts of the world.

