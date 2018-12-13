9 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Siraha, Dhanusa, Saptari, And Dang

Nine persons died in four separate road accidents in Siraha, Dhanusa, Saptari, and Dang districts.

Mahesh Mahato, 19, a resident of Saptari Surunga municipality-1 died during the treatment at Friends Hospital, remaining three injured person’s treatment is going on at same hospital and among them one of the injured men was referred to Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar for the further treatment. The accident occurred when two motorbikes coiled with each other at Siraha Lahan municipality-3.

According to a daily central news bulletin of Nepal Police, when a motorbike gone out of controlled, Murari Yadav, 25, a resident of Janakpur died on the way to the hospital. He was ridding as a pillion. Police are searching the motorbike driver.

Similarly, Ritesh Chaudhary, 23, a resident of siraha rural municipality-1 died at Sagarmatha Zonal hospital during the treatment. He was ridding as a pillion. Santosh Kumar Dash, 19, motorcycle driver and Chiranjibi Chaudhari was seriously imjured and further treatment is going on. The accident occurred when a motorbike gone out of controlled at Saptari highway.

When a bus and scorpio van coiled with each other at Dang Lahami municipality-9 Bagarbaba East-west highway, six people died and two of them are seriously injured and their situation is critical.