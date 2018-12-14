10 Killed In Road Accidents In Palpa, Udayapur,Dhanusha and Jhapa

Dec. 14, 2018, 3:45 p.m.

Ten people killed and numbers other injured in separate road accidents in Palpa, Udayapur, Dhanusha, Jhapa and Kailali districts. According to a daily news bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, five people killed when a truck crashed in Ramitapur of Purbakhola Rural Municipality-2 of Palpa district. Out of them four died in the spot and one died in the hospital.

Those killed in the accidents include driver Birendra Rana, 20, Rewat Bahadur GC, 71, Yanisara Gaha, 41, Buma Kumari Darlami, 41, and Kunisara Ruchal, 24. Three other injured were admitted to Lumbini Medical College. One child rescued safely.

Subin Rai, 22 and Pawan Rai, 24, died after a tractor they were travelling crashed in Balam of Limbuchung Rural Municipality of Udayapur district. Eight other injured in the accident were admitted to District Hospital in Udayapur district.

Sukari Sahani, 60, a resident of Mujaffarpur India died after he felt from a tourist’s bus in Mangalpur of Dhanushadham Municipality 2 of Dhanusha district.

Purna Raj Limbu, 36, of Jaljale Rural Municipality-1 of Taplejung district died after a motorbike he was driving collided with other in Sahidgate of Kamal Rural Municipality of Jhapa district. Two other injured were admitted to Lifeline Hospital in Damak.

Chakra Bahadur Bam, 32, a resident of Bardgoria Rural Municipality-1 died after a bus hit his motorbike in Sadepani of Ghodaghodi Municipality-2 of Kailali District. Bhajan Sunwar, 55, of Kedar Akhada of Doti was taken to Seti Zonal Hospital in Dhangadhi district.

