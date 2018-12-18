NIBL Ace Capital To Issue IPO of Adhikhola Microfinance

NIBL Ace Capital is appointed as Issue manager to issue 4 lakh IPO shares of Adhikhola Micro-finance Bittiya Sanstha Limited

Dec. 18, 2018, 10:34 a.m.

Adhikhola Microfinance Bittiya Sanstha Limited has appointed NIBL Ace Capital Limited as its issue and sales manager for the IPO issuance. It will be issuing 4,00,000 ordinary shares at Rs.100 per share as its Initial Public Offering for the General Public.

The CEO of Adhikhola Microfinance Mr. Dol Raj K.C and the Deputy General Manager of NIBL Ace Capital Limited Mr. Kabindra Dhoj Joshi had signed on the agreement.

The Adhikhola Microfinance is a class “D” microfinance company licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank on Magh 12, 2073. After the IPO, its paid up capital will reach Rs. 10 crore from 6 crore. Similarly, the authorize capital and issued capital is Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 10 crore respectively.

The company has outstanding loan of Rs. 49.22 crore provided to 12,246 deprived sector groups. Similarly, the company has deposit of Rs.14.45 crore and has successfully made profit of Rs. 80 lakh.

The microfinance has been providing services from 19 branches located in 10 districts of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Radisson Hotel Brings The Night Of Merriment
Dec 18, 2018
NAC Launches Online Ticketing
Dec 18, 2018
Qatar Airways GCEO Hosts Roundtable With Global Media To Discuss the Airline’s Rapid Expansion Network Plans
Dec 18, 2018
Minister Baskota Opens Global IME Branch In Bethan
Dec 18, 2018
Veteran Politician Tulsi Giri Is No More
Dec 18, 2018

More on Economy

Minister Baskota Opens Global IME Branch In Bethan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal’s Indian Note Ban Move Hits Indian Tourists Flow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Bans Indian Currency Likely To Affect Arrival Of Indian Tourists By News Desk 2 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal Continues To Follow Trade Liberalization: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
NIBL Ace Capital Concludes The Allotment Of IPO Of Chautari Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Global IME Bank Opens 133 Brach Office In Godavari of Kailali District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Radisson Hotel Brings The Night Of Merriment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2018
NAC Launches Online Ticketing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2018
Qatar Airways GCEO Hosts Roundtable With Global Media To Discuss the Airline’s Rapid Expansion Network Plans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2018
8 Dead In Fire At Hospital In Mumbai Andheri By News Desk Dec 18, 2018
Naseeruddin Shah Calls Virat Kohli ‘World’s Worst Behaved Player’ By News Desk Dec 18, 2018
Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Highest-Grossing Biopic Of All Time By News Desk Dec 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75